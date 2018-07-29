Jerry Lawler’s Son Brian Christopher Reportedly Dead At 46 After Alleged Suicide By Hanging

Brian Christopher, the son of Jerry Lawler & a former WWE wrestler himself, has passed away at the age of 46 after an alleged suicide attempt by hanging.

Jerry Lawler‘s son, Brian Christopher, has died following an attempted suicide by hanging, according to The Wrap. He was only 46 years old. Brian was at first reported to be on life support after the attempt on July 29, which happened while he was in jail, but he eventually succumbed to his injuries. There was no word on whether or not Brian was going through any depression issues or if he talked about planning to take his own life in the past but the news is certainly upsetting.

Like his dad, Brian was also a WWE wrestler and started in his dad’s United States Wrestling Association when he was just 16-years-old. His ring name was “Too Sexy” Brian Christopher and he competed against many legendary wrestlers, including Tom Pritchard and Jeff Jarrett, from 1988 until 1997. He then went on to get signed by WWE as part of the light heavyweight division and even competed for the WWF Light Heavyweight Championship.

Brian reached the peak of his career in 1999 when he formed the fraction called Too Cool under the ring name Grandmaster Sexay. The fraction had him teamed up with fellow light heavyweight Scotty “2 Hotty” Taylor and Rikishi and in 2000, they won the WWF Tag Team Championship before injuries caused them to eventually split up. In 2001, Brian was released after it was found out he smuggling drugs across the Canadian border. After making appearances in indie wrestling events over the next decade, Brian came across trouble again when he was arrested in 2009 and in early July 2018 with DUI charges.

We are sending healing wishes to all those affected by Brian’s death.