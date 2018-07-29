Barack & Michelle Obama totally cut a rug dancing to Jay-Z & Beyonce at their Maryland concert! Watch the former first couple get down here!

These two are couple goals! Barack Obama and Michelle Obama proved they’re the perfect pair when they attended Jay-Z and Beyonce‘s On The Run II concert at the FedExField in Landover, Maryland on Jul. 28. While the two tried their best to keep a low profile, fans soon caught the two dancing and when that happened, tons of other concertgoers directed their phone cameras at the former first couple. Well, if you’re being recorded, you better show off your best moves — which is exactly what they did. Check out their epic dance moves below!

It’s worth mentioning that this is not the first time Michelle has seen Jay and Bey live this summer! Michelle took Sasha Obama to Jay-Z and Beyonce’s Paris concert, where she was also seen dancing up a storm. Not only that, but while Jay-Z was singing “On To The Next One”, Michelle grooved with Tina Knowles and proved she has the best moves ever!

The Obamas are so cool, even Melania is a fan of them. Melania will never forget how kind Michelle and Barack were to her on Donald’s Inauguration Day. It really meant a lot to her,” a source close to Melania told us EXCLUSIVELY. “It was an incredibly stressful experience, she had been bombarded with protocol to follow, and the constant fear of taking a step wrong, and being publicly ridiculed, was pretty overwhelming. But, the Obamas immediately put her at ease, they were so incredibly gracious to her, and for that alone she will always be grateful.”

We’ll keep you posted on all of the celebs who attend Jay and Bey’s concerts. In the meantime, check out all of the pics of the Obama first family in our gallery above!