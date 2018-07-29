Gwen Stefani & Blake Shelton Secretly Married? The Truth About Why They Call Each Other ‘Husband & Wife’

Did Gwen Stefani & Blake Shelton walk down the aisle in secret? A source close to Gwen told HL EXCLUSIVELY told HL the reason why they call each other ‘husband & wife’!

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton had fans thinking they might have gotten married after Gwen posed for a picture with her brother Todd’s wife Jen on Jul. 29 during the couple’s Florida vacation. However, fans mistook Jen for Blake’s sister Endy, and since Gwen called Jen her “sister-in-law” in the caption, some people (believing Jen to Endy) wrongly believed that this was a cryptic clue that maybe, just maybe Gwen and Blake got married. On top of that, a source close to Gwen confirmed to us EXCLUSIVELY that the two have not gotten hitched. “Gwen and Blake haven’t gotten secretly married, but they’re always joking around and calling each other husband and wife,” our source said. “Gwen and Blake have spoken about getting married, and it’s something that they definitely do want to do one day, but they’re really happy with the way things are right now, and they’ve both been married before so they don’t see the point of rushing things.”

When it comes down to it, Gwen and Blake have a great thing going on — the two were photographed on July 1 in a LA convenience store looking like a perfect modern family along with Gwen’s kids — so why would they mess with that? “Neither Gwen or Blake want to jinx what they have,” our source added. “It’s so perfect as it is, and they’re aware that sometimes getting married can add an extra pressure to a relationship, and they don’t want to risk that right now. Plus, their schedules are so busy, that logistically it would be kind of a headache trying to arrange a wedding, so they’d rather wait till Gwen’s residency is over and take their time so they can do it properly and plan something really beautiful and special, when the time is right.”

And beyond that, they don’t want to rush into marriage. If anything, they want to make sure everything goes perfectly with their wedding when the time comes. “They want to take their time and do things properly,” our source continued. “They want to make sure their love lasts forever.”