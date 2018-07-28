Wilmer Valderrama Spending Hours With Demi Lovato In Hospital ‘Every Day’ — Is She Getting Better?

Wilmer Valderrama is reportedly spending hours each day at Demi Lovato’s side! A source close to Demi told HL EXCLUSIVELY how her recovery process is going!

Wilmer Valderrama has dropped everything to be with Demi Lovato at Cedars-Sinai hospital, and according to new reports, he’s spending several hours every day with her to make sure she’s all right. “She’s resting and getting better in the hospital,” a source tells PEOPLE. “Her whole family and Wilmer are just there to support her through recovery.” On top of that, another source told the publication that he’s worried about her. “Wilmer has spent hours at the hospital with Demi every day,” the source told PEOPLE. “He seems very concerned about her.”

Meanwhile, a source close to Demi told us EXCLUSIVELY that Demi is slowly but surely recuperating following her alleged overdose. “Demi is feeling better, and getting stronger by the day, and when she is released from hospital she is planning to enter straight into a treatment program,” our source said. Demi is so thankful for all of her family and fans, and she feels overwhelmed by all of the messages of love and support that she has received.”

When it comes down to it, Demi is attempting to not beat herself up over what happened. “Demi is trying her best to not be too hard on herself right now,” our source added. “She knows that addiction is a disease, and that it is something she is going to have to battle for the rest of her life. Demi is so grateful to have so many loving people around her that care so much about her. She knows how lucky she is. She’s determined to get her life back on track, and be sober again.” We’ll keep you posted on her condition!