Wilmer Valderrama Always Thought He & Demi Would Date Again — Nearly Losing Her Broke His Heart

Wilmer Valderrama rushed to Demi Lovato’s side after she was hospitalized for an apparent overdose. Here’s how this heartbreaking situation is affecting him.

Wilmer Valderrama and Demi Lovato aren’t dating anymore, but that doesn’t mean they don’t still care about each other. After the “Sorry Not Sorry” singer allegedly overdosed at her house and was sent to Cedars-Sinai for emergency care, Valderrama made a hospital visit to see her soon after. We’ve learned that his intentions were purely out of concern and worry for his ex-girlfriend.

“It’s always been on the cards that Wilmer and Demi will get back together, but that’s seriously the very last thing he’s thinking about right now,” a source close to the That 70s Show alum tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “Wilmer just wants to be there for Demi as a friend, as he knows that’s what she wants right now, and the very last thing she needs is any kind of relationship confusion.”

“Nearly losing Demi like that tore Wilmer’s heart out, and he’s determined to help her in any way he can,” the insider added. “Demi has a long road to recovery ahead of her, but she’s done it before, and she’ll do it again, and Wilmer has vowed that he’ll be there with her by her side every step of the way.”

Wilmer, who dated the former Disney Channel star for six years, reportedly arrived at the hospital on July 25 , one day after Demi was rushed to the hospital by ambulance. “Wilmer arrived at approximately 3 p.m. on Wednesday and a security ushered him into a staff parking lot on site,” E! News reported alongside photos of the actor at the hospital.

If you or someone you know is struggling with substance abuse or addiction, call the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration’s 24-hour treatment referral hotline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357) or visit Findtreatment.samhsa.gov for free and confidential help. In the case of a medical emergency, call 911.