‘Summer Penis’: Yes, It’s A Phenomenon — Here’s Why Guys Get Bigger When It’s Hot Outside

‘Summer penis’ is not some bizarre new viral trend, but an actual biological phenomenon in which heat literally expands the male genitalia. Here’s everything you need to know about it.

You may be a grower, you may be a shower, but either way, one thing’s for certain — the hotter it is outside, the (ahem) larger you become. That’s right, “summer penis” is a real, actual thing that happens during the dog days of summer. We all know that shrinkage is an actual condition (thanks to Seinfeld, and, well, science), but the reverse is also true. When it gets hotter out, the blood pumps more, and as a result… life, uh, finds a way to make you appear bigger than you actually are.

Let us explain this cause and effect that’s truly hot and heavy. Part of this phenomenon also has to do with how many liquids you’re taking in. “[W]hen it’s hot outside, you may take in more water, which may in combination with the sweating make it appear like your body or skin is bloated,” Dr. Jamin Brahmbhatt, a urologist, told Tracy Moore of Mel Magazine. “And that may give you the perception that things are larger.” So, if you’re penis looks bigger in the summer, it might just be due to the fact that’s it’s bloated. We’ll let you recover from this horrible news.

“Summer penis” may also be caused by vasodilation, which is science-speak for the dilation of blood vessels. “The warmer the ambient environment, the more the blood vessels dilate, and the warmth allowing vasodilation increases blood flow,” Dr. Dudley Danoff explained to Moore. And here’s where it gets rather graphic thanks to the urologist’s visual metaphor of sausage casings: “So if we think of the penis as these two sausage casings that fill with blood, and the one channel that carries the urine, then the sausage casing will swell and expand to its genetic limit depending on the volume of blood. The increased blood flow will increase, and the corpora [the erectile tissue] will be expanded, and the penis will be ‘larger.’ But I don’t think it holds true in the flaccid state. There would be no explanation for that.”

However, some doctors believe that the heat of summer doesn’t just affect your erections — flaccid penises are also prone to heat-based growth. “Penile size in the flaccid state is purely a function of how much blood flow is circulating in the penis,” Dr. Jesse Mills told Health.com. “The warmer the environment, the more show a man is going to have.” The bottom line? Well, some like it hot.