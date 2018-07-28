Selena Gomez Spotted With Rumored BF Caleb As Hailey Baldwin & Justin Bieber Make Out At Cafe

Selena Gomez looked to be in a happy mood when she stepped out with rumored teen boyfriend Caleb Stevens in Los Angeles on the night of July 26. Check out the duo in matching wardrobe choices here.

Selena Gomez, 26, seemed to be doing well when she showed off a smile while out and about with rumored teen boyfriend Caleb Stevens in Los Angeles on the night of July 26. The duo were joined by other friends during the outing as they sported similar black athletic gear for the night. Selena wore a black T-Shirt along with black workout pants, white sneakers and a black hat while Caleb wore his own black hoodie and pants. The brunette beauty held her phone and Caleb held a blanket while they casually walked side by side. Caleb, who Selena has been seen with a lot lately, is the brother of the singer’s friend, Raquelle Stevens.

Selena and Caleb’s public night out together comes just days after Selena’s ex Justin Bieber, 24, and his fiancee Hailey Baldwin, 21, were seen once again making out while on another trip in Miami. Although Jelena has been long over since earlier this year, some of the previous power couple’s fans were in hopes that they’d ultimately end up together no matter how many times they broke up in the past. Still, they both look happy to be leading separate lives which is probably best considering the current circumstances!

Selena’s smile also comes at a time when things may not be the best for her. In addition to Justin’s engagement news, Selena’s pal Demi Lovato, 25, is currently in the hospital and being treated for an alleged drug overdose. We’re glad to know that Selena can still manage to be in good spirits and spend time with friends despite the difficult moments in life.

We look forward to seeing Selena more in the future. She’s always been a strong woman who inspires many of her fans!