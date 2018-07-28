Rapper Boonk Gang Shot Twice 4 Weeks After His IG Was Shut Down Over NSFW Videos — Is He OK?

Rapper Boonk Gang shockingly revealed he was shot twice when he posted a pic of himself looking upset in a hospital bed on Snapchat. See the snapshot of the injured music maker here.

Rapper Boonk Gang, 21, took to Snapchat on July 28 to show off a disturbing photo of himself lying in a hospital bed after revealing he was shockingly shot twice. The controversial musician was wrapped in a hospital sheet with a bandage taped to his leg in the pic. Although we’re not sure of the severity of his injuries just yet, he definitely looked to be in distress in the snapshot.

The upsetting image comes just four weeks after the Boonk’s Instagram was shut down on July 2 due to him sharing his own X-rated videos to his account’s stories feature. The series of NSFW videos showed him engaging in foreplay and having sex which is against the social media website’s rules. Shortly after he posted the revealing clips, he took to his Twitter account to share a message. “I like to have a lot of sex,” his message read along with an emoji of a man shrugging.

Boonk revealing he was attacked and the victim of a shooting adds him to list of rappers who’ve had a similar violent fate in the past few weeks. Back in June, rapper XXXTentacion was brutally murdered in a drive-by shooting. Rapper Jimmy Wopo was also gunned down on the same day and died of his injuries. Rich the Kid was also attacked a few days before on June 15 while Tekashi69 was robbed and held hostage before escaping on July 22.

We hope Boonk is recovering well and will definitely update this unfortunate situation when more info is available.