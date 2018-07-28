Thomas Markle ‘Really Hurt’ That Meghan Cut Him Out Of Her Life & Feels Like He ‘Could Die Tomorrow’

Meghan Markle’s father, Thomas Markle, just gave a bombshell interview where he admitted he’d be ‘cut out’ of his daughter’s life & that maybe it’d be ‘easier’ for Meghan if he were dead!

Thomas Markle claims that he’s completely shut off from his daughter Meghan Markle following her wedding to Prince Harry. In an interview with The Mail on Sunday, Thomas revealed that the old phone number he’d use to contact his daughter don’t work anymore. “I’m really hurt that she’s cut me off completely,” Thomas admitted. “I used to have a phone number and text number for her personal aides at the Palace, but after I said a few critical words about the Royal Family changing Meghan, they cut me off. Those numbers were disconnected, they no longer work. I have no way of contacting my daughter.”

When it comes down to it, he desperately wants to send her a card for her birthday. “It’s her birthday on August 4 and I want to send her a card,” Thomas went on to say. “But if I send a birthday card to Kensington Palace, or wherever she’s living now, it’ll just be one among thousands. She’ll probably never see it. I thought about sending it by Priority Mail Express, but the Palace would probably just soak it in water for three days to make sure it doesn’t explode.”

Following his heart attack that ultimately made it impossible for him to walk Meghan down the aisle, Thomas is feeling grateful to be alive. However, he revealed that his health isn’t amazing, and that were he to die soon, he believes that Meghan would have it easy. “It’s lucky I’m still alive,” Thomas added. “The men in my family rarely live over 80 so I’d be surprised if I had another ten years. I could die tomorrow. It wouldn’t be so bad. I have something of a Buddhist philosophy about death. Perhaps it would be easier for Meghan if I died. Everybody would be filled with sympathy for her. But I hope we reconcile. I’d hate to die without speaking to Meghan again.”