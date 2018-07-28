Kylie Jenner Working Out For 1st Time — Competing With Khloe K For Best Post Baby Body?

Kylie Jenner is back in the gym! The youngest KarJenner didn’t start exercising right away post-birth, but she just worked out for the first time since having Stormi!

Kylie Jenner, 20, had her flat stomach back just weeks after giving birth to her daughter in February – but it wasn’t the result of intense workouts. The lip-kit mogul stayed away from the gym post-birth and can mostly thank genetics and age for her fit post-baby body. But now the young mom is back to her exercise regimen!

As with most Kylie updates, the social media maven took to Snapchat to show fans that she was back in the gym. In a mirror selfie, you can see her toned belly as she poses in leggings and a cropped top. Behind her, friends can be seen working out with exercise balls. But she didn’t just snap a pic. Her sister Kourtney Kardashian posted a video to her Instagram story that showed her little sis working out alongside BFF Jordyn Woods.

Kourtney com Kylie via Instagram Stories. pic.twitter.com/hbaJYWYCSz — Jenners Brasil (@SiteJennersBR) July 28, 2018

Kylie previously revealed that she hadn’t been hitting the gym in a YouTube Q&A with Jordyn. While she looks great, she did acknowledge that her body isn’t the same as it was pre-pregnancy. “My stomach isn’t the same. My waist isn’t the same. My butt’s bigger, my thighs are bigger. It’s just a change,” she explained. “I’m finding I have to change my style a little because nothing in my closet fits me from before.”

She also said that she wanted to start working out again for health reasons. “Just for my health, I want to do this. I want to feel good,” the Kylie Cosmetics founder said. Kylie isn’t the only new mama in the family who has been working on her fitness though. Khloe Kardashian gave birth in April, and started working out at her home gym the second her doctor cleared her to exercise. We’d love to see these sisters training together!