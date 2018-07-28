Kim Kardashian Wears Yeezy Sweater & Thigh High Boots In ‘110 Degree Heat’ & Fans Drag Her For It

Kim Kardashian showed support for her hubby Kanye West when she took to Instagram on July 28 to post a pic of herself wearing a Yeezy sweater and boots in the hot weather. See the stunning snapshot here!

Kim Kardashian, 37, wasn’t sweating the summer heat when she wore a gray Yeezy sweater along with matching thigh-high boots and shades during an outing in Calabasas, CA. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star shared the pic of her outfit from her husband Kanye West‘s fashion line on Instagram on July 28 and even poked fun at herself for not dressing properly for the heat. “It was just like 110 in Calabasas #Yeezy,” she captioned the pic.

Kim’s cozy outfit in the summer sun is proof that she’s all about repping Kanye whenever she can. The two have been very supportive of each other in good times and in bad and Kim’s always there to show off his clothing no matter what time of year it is. Despite the sweet action, however, fans teased Kim for wearing such warm clothing in such hot weather. “Please stop letting that man dress you girl. Get back to GLAM!,” one follower replied, clearly indicating the baggy look is less flattering than her usual glamorous outfits. “So why tf are you wearing a sweater?,” another follower asked.

We’re sure Kim’s taking the comments all in stride as she’s known for brushing off criticism. Her confidence and keen fashion sense always seems to bring her positive attention which we can bet is one of the main reasons she has millions of followers on her social media accounts. We have to admit that even when her usual sexy clothing is replaced by big cozy selections, she can rock it in the best ways!

It’s great to see Kim supporting Kanye with his creative projects. We commend her for doing what works for her!