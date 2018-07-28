Khloe Kardashian Trolled For Her Heavy Spray Tan As She Models Her New Sportswear

Khloe Kardashian is having some issues lately when it comes to her spray tans. She went a little overboard for a new photoshoot and fans are calling her out for looking so dark.

Spray tans are supposed to give someone a healthy sunkissed glow and not make them look Oopma Loompa orange. Sadly Khloe Kardashian got trolled hard for going too far with her spray tanning in a new photo for her athletic wear line. Koko is already the lightest skinned Kardashian sister, so its even more noticeable when she overdoes it with the glow. In the July 27 Instagram pic, Khloe’s seen modeling a black crop top and matching black short leggings. But instead of fans noticing how much her post-baby body is rocking, what caught their attention the most was how orange she appeared.

“Fresh spray tan I’m guessing,” one fan speculated about why her skin tone was so dark. “Aww it’s an Oompa Loompa!” another fan joked as she looked close to the color as the characters from the original Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory movie. “Why so orange?” another person asked and another commented “Put down the spray tan gun luv.” Khloe even got scolded by one person who commented “You look better natural, spray tans aren’t you.”

Another fan speculated that she was trying to match her skin tone to her daughter True Thompson by NBA star boyfriend Tristan Thompson, 27. “Why you tryna have the same skin tone as True?” One person lit into her, telling Khloe, “Absolutely profoundly disturbing and disappointing in so many ways, you are the whitest of them all but you’re out here looking darker than Kim. This is straight up catfish everybody.” Another fan was more kind, telling her “Gurl your natural beauty is so much more beautiful than you puttin on an orange tan. I love how true you are to you! Be you! Love you.”

Sadly Khloe just had another bad spray tanning mishap recently. She was photographed on July 17, after an afternoon of bowling in Woodland Hills, CA with family members and her hands were completely white while from the wrist up she was massively darker. While her skin may look somewhat dark in today’s pic, as least the color of her hands match the rest of her body.