Khloe Kardashian Is Our Instagram Queen Of The Week — See Her Sexy Post-Baby Body

True’s mom is back and better than ever! Khloe is back to work and showing off her hot post-baby body. See her sexy pics right here!

After losing 33 pounds in three months after having her baby True in April, Khloe Kardashian, 34, is back to work and back on top of her Instagram game. The mom showed off her post-baby body AND her hair makeover this week. See her latest and sexiest Instagram pics in the gallery above — welcome back, Khloe!

The working mom revealed that she is expanding her clothing line Good American to include activewear in late July. “I’m so glad I don’t have to keep this a secret any more!!” she wrote. “@goodamerican activewear launches August 2! Over a year in the making and as you all know fitness is my passion and I’m so proud of this line!!” She modeled a tight black crop top and bicycle shorts in a pic she posted on July 27. Some fans dragged her for her intense spray tan, but we think her body looks bangin’ and we can’t wait to see more from the line!

Khloe’s short bob hair makeover on July 26 was just an optical illusion! Her hairstylist Justine Marjan told us, “Khloe has been playing with the idea of going short for the past 6 months, but we haven’t been sure about taking the leap yet. To test it out for the day, I braided up most of her hair and left the top layer out, applying Hidden Crown clip in extensions then cutting into a short bob.” Tricky!