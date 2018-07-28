Kendall Jenner Vs. Kim Kardashian & Khloe Kardashian — Who Rocks Tight Latex Look Best?

Kendall Jenner took to her Instagram story to show off her incredible figure in a red latex bodysuit and we can’t help but think back to when Kim and Khloe Kardashian rocked similar looks. Who flaunted it best?

Kendall Jenner, 22, flaunted her amazing body in a bright red latex bodysuit on Instagram on July 27 and it was very reminiscent of the times her sisters wore similar latex fashion choices! Kendall captioned the video, “robot fittings” indicating that she was probably sporting the sexy getup for a modeling gig. The brunette beauty’s hair was up and included side swept bangs as she held her phone in the mirror for the clip.

Like Kendall, Kim Kardashian, 37, also sported her own white latex bodysuit under a white bathrobe back in 2016 along with Chrissy Teigen for Fergie‘s “M.I.L.F Money” music video. Khloe Kardashian, 34, followed suit when she showed off her hot bod in a black latex bodysuit under black pants in a recent ad for her Good American Jeans line. Since all three sisters look fantastic in their pics, it’s hard to choose a favorite! They all seem to rock the figure-flattering style in their own awesome ways as they do with just about anything they choose to wear!

In addition to the Kardashian/Jenner family, other celebs have posed in latex bodysuits and totally rocked it. Nicki Minaj wore a light pink version and looked amazing while Ariel Winter chose a hot pink version and looked equally as great. Whether it’s a costume for a feature or just a way to accentuate curves in all the right ways, we have to admit these latex bodysuits definitely know how to catch attention!

Kendall proved she can look good in just about anything when she decided to share her bodysuit video. As one of America’s top models, she doesn’t disappoint!