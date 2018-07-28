Halle Berry, 51, Shares Her Bikini Body Diet Secret With 10-Minute Workout Routine

Halle Berry just revealed the 10 minute exercise routine that she does to stay fit! She also revealed one of the snacks she loves to munch on!

Halle Berry, 51, is always updating her Instagram stories with healthy lifestyle tips and this week is no exception. For her #FitnessFriday post, the actress shared her “one piece workout” which can be done with only one piece of equipment. “It can be done in just 10 minutes, which I love,” Halle captioned a photo of her demonstrating her technique. “All you have to do is choose the piece, either a #kettlebell or #dumbbell, and Peter will show you the rest on my Stories and Fitness icon.”

Unfortunately, the Instagram story video is no longer up, but she did explain what to do in her caption. “If you’re just starting out or if you’re advanced in your fitness routine you can get a great workout with just one piece,” she explained. “Here’s what you do: 1. Push-up into row 2. KB / DB snatch 3. Single arm overhead lunge 4. Single arm military press 5. Squat.” She added that you need to repeat this routine “on both sides to stay balanced and they constitute one set.”

While she doesn’t say exactly how many sets you need to do, the X-Men star recommends seeing how many sets you can do within 10 minutes and aiming for five to eight rounds. “The heavier the weight, the fewer rounds you will do,” she said. “Our KB is 25 lbs and DB is 20 lbs, but choose the weight that is right for you.”

Halle also gave some diet tips that she follows on a keto diet. For her meals that day, she ate a keto breakfast omelette and a sausage and cabbage skillet meal for lunch. One fan also asked her in the comments if she ever eats fruit since it’s usually not compliant with the keto diet, and Halle answered: “no I don’t eat much fruit but if I do I eat blueberries, raspberries or blackberries only.” Noted!