Ellie Soutter’s Heartbroken Dad Speaks After Her Suicide: Miss You More Than You Can Imagine

Snowboarder Ellie Soutter tragically died on her 18th birthday, and her heartbroken father has now spoken out about her sudden passing. Read his tribute here.

Rising British snowboarding star Ellie Soutter was found dead on her 18th birthday earlier this week. After her tragic passing on July 25, her father Tony Soutter shared a heartbreaking message on Facebook. “This cruel world took my Soul mate and “Bessie” from me yesterday on her 18th birthday. I was so proud of the beautiful young woman she had turned into,” the athlete’s dad wrote. “Ellie I will miss you more than you could have ever imagined. Rest in peace you little Champion !”

The social media tribute also revealed that a wake was held in Ellie’s memory on the evening of Friday, July 27. Authorities have not yet announced an official cause of death, but many British publications have reported that her sudden passing was due to an apparent suicide.

Ellie’s uncle Jeremy Soutter said that there was no indication that his niece was suicidal. She “wanted to be good at everything. She expected a lot of herself,” Jeremy told the Daily Mail. “There’s certainly a lot of pressure from competing. The traveling is immense too. She had a very busy training schedule and generally all of that takes its toll.”

The competitive athlete was one of the UK’s most promising up-and-coming snowboarders. She won bronze in a snowboard cross at the 2017 European Youth Olympic Winter Festival in Turkey, which was the only medal claimed by Team GB at the event. The Olympic hopeful had also been selected to represent Great Britain at the Junior Snowboard World Championships in New Zealand. Our hearts go out to Ellie’s loved ones during this incredibly difficult time.