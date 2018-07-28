Donald Trump Jr. Slammed For Allowing Son Donnie, 9, To Pose With Double Barreled Shotgun

People are not happy that Donald Trump Jr. let his 9-year-old son pose with a shot gun. See what commenters are saying about the hunting throwback photo.

Donald Trump Jr., 40, is facing backlash after sharing a controversial throwback photo of his 9-year-old son Donald Trump III. In the image posted to Instagram, Donnie looks directly at the camera while holding a double barrel shotgun on a hunting trip. “Donnie helping me out in the #duck blind last season. Definitely the best #hunting buddy out there. Get them outdoors early and often… you won’t regret it!!!” Don Jr. captioned the pic shared on July 27.

The picture proved to be divisive for Don’s followers. “A gun in a child’s hands… Donny. No,” one person commented. “Cute little young man, but not with a rifle in his hands! That’s my opinion!” another said. A third person wrote: “The point is this country is so divided and posting a photo at [sic] a small child with a gun is classless and not setting a good example. I’m actually shocked that this is a real photo from the Trump family! Awful ~ lost my vote.”

However, there were other followers who didn’t seem to mind the post. One person wrote, “HES SO CUTE” in reference to Donald Trump‘s grandson. “I like seeing kids in the outdoors hunting. That’s awesome!” someone else wrote.

This isn’t the only time we’ve seen the first son promote hunting. He and his brother Eric Trump participated in a 2012 big-game hunting trip in Africa. The pair faced major backlash after photos of them posing with a dead elephant, crocodile and leopard surfaced online.

“We are both avid outdoorsmen and were brought up hunting and fishing with our Grandfather who taught us that nothing should ever be taken for granted or wasted,” the two brothers wrote in a statement given to E! News following the criticisms. “We have the utmost respect for nature and have always hunted in accordance with local laws and regulations. In addition, all meat was donated to local villagers who were incredibly grateful. We love traveling and being in the woods — at the end of the day, we are outdoorsmen at heart.”