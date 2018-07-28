‘RHONJ’s Danielle Staub & Marty Caffrey Reportedly Divorcing Just 2 Months After Wedding

‘Real Housewives Of New Jersey’ star Danielle Staub is reportedly calling it quits with husband Marty Caffrey just two months after tying the knot. Get the details about their reported split here.

After just two months of marriage, Danielle Staub and Marty Caffrey are reportedly splitting up. Caffrey told Radar Online on July 27 that he “is divorcing Danielle Staub,” but provided no other details. The site also reported that Caffrey wrote a message to the Real Housewives of New Jersey star on social media, which allegedly said: “Sorry things didn’t work out baby. You aren’t what you pretended to be. Sad.” The alleged post was reportedly deleted two hours later.

The 55-year-old reality star married Caffrey on May 5 during a private ceremony on Bimini, an island in the Bahamas. Staub wore a gown by Pnina Tornai and her two daughters, Christine, 24, and Jillian, 20, were in attendance for the nuptials.

“All my family, my friends, everyone’s checking in with me, and I’m like, ‘Guys, I haven’t showered—I still haven’t showered—and I’m getting married today,’” she jokingly told Us Weekly hours before she and Caffrey tied the knot. Other stars from the Bravo series including Teresa Giudice, Melissa Gorga and Margaret Josephs, served as bridesmaids during the ceremony. The special day was also filmed for season nine. It’s definitely going to be interesting to see how all of this unfolds on camera!

Staub, who had been engaged 19 times before agreeing to marry Caffrey, also opened up to the magazine about how the stages of relationships felt different to her and how excited she was to be married again. “When I saw his family last night for the first time after our rehearsal, on the beach, I felt them looking at me like I was a wife. And to me, and my daughters, looking at him like he is my husband. And I think it definitely made it super profound for me,” she said at the time.