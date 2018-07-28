Blac Chyna Shows Off Nipples In Completely Sheer Dress – See Sexy Pics

Free that nipple, girl! Blac Chyna posted a super sexy snap on her Instagram where she’s wearing nothing but a see-through lingerie-style dress. See the look here!

Blac Chyna is serving looks on Instagram! The 30-year-old reality star took to her account on July 27 to share some sexy shots from a photo shoot. In the photos, Chyna poses with a white bath tub while rocking a sheer black dress. The see-through lingerie-inspired outfit showed off her various body tattoos underneath, as well as her braless chest. She paired the sexy ensemble with black stilettos and a silver chain necklace. Blac also rocked a long wavy pink wig which flawlessly matched the color of her lipstick. We’re so here for all of this!

Chyna has never been afraid of freeing the nipple (and she shouldn’t be!) Earlier this month, the mother of two risked a wardrobe malfunction while attending the DailyMail.com and DailyMailTV summer party in Los Angeles on July 11. She arrived to the TomTom bar in a plunging bronze mini dress that flaunted a ton of cleavage. Her nipple rings were also showing through the thin fabric of the wrap dress.

A post shared by Blac Chyna (@blacchyna) on Jul 27, 2018 at 1:58pm PDT

Chyna’s red carpet looks are also equally as bold as the things she wears for Instagram pics. At the 2018 BET Awards on June 24, she wore a see-through chainmail crop top and skirt set. The top allowed for some serious underboob to show while the double thigh-high slits on her skirt put her toned legs on display. Her beauty look was also unexpected with her donning a silver pixie cut wig styled into 1920’s finger waves. She also wore bright blue eyeshadow and a matte peach lip.