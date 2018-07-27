Devoted Wilmer Valderrama Visits Recovering Ex-GF Demi Lovato At The Hospital: New Pic

Wilmer Valderrama visited Demi Lovato at the hospital a second time looking very grave. Check out his concerned appearance at the Cedars-Sinai on Jul. 26 here.

On Jul. 26, Wilmer Valderrama returned to Demi Lovato‘s side after visiting her the day before on the 25th, and this time, he looked extremely serious. Arriving at Cedars-Sinai on Thursday afternoon, Demi’s ex had his phone up to his ear and was carrying something. However, the standout feature of this picture is the look of very real concern on his face. Wilmer reportedly stayed at the hospital for five hours during his second visit, before Demi eventually went home to her family following her treatment for her alleged overdose. CLICK HERE TO SEE THE PHOTO OF WILMER LOOKING WORRIED.

When it comes to any further treatment, Demi’s family wants her as far away from LA as possible. “Demi’s family is insisting on a full detox treatment at a center away from any and all temptations in L.A.,” a source close to Demi EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com. “Family members are also working on re-uniting her with [Life coach] Mike Bayer, even though they have had a major falling out as of late. He was so great for her that they want to mend those fences and get her back to a place were she is healing with his assistance.”

We reported earlier how Wilmer ran to Demi’s side at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in LA on July 25, and it was apparently an extremely emotional reunion. “Tears have been shed, but Wilmer also wants to be a strong person for her so he is putting his emotions in one place, and he is making sure that he is strong for her,” a source close to the former couple told us EXCLUSIVELY. “There have been tears, but he has also been stern with her because he wants her to be OK.”