Leslie Moonves: 5 Things To Know About CBS Head Accused Of Sexual Misconduct

CBS head Leslie Moonves has shockingly been accused of sexual misconduct in a new exposé. Learn more about the serious allegations, and the powerful man at the center of it all.

Multiple women have come forward to accuse CBS chairman Leslie Moonves, 68, of sexual misconduct, including instances of alleged unwanted kissing and touching, in an exposé by Ronan Farrow for The New Yorker. Some of the alleged incidents reportedly happened over 20 years ago — and some very recently. At the time of publishing, Moonves has not commented on the allegations; we will update when he issues a statement. Here’s what you need to know about Moonves:

1. He joined CBS as president of CBS Entertainment in 1995. Moonves was the president and CEO of CBS television from 1998 to 2003, then becoming chairman and CEO of CBS itself in 2003. That year, CBS became America’s most watched television network. He’s credited with giving CBS a new lease on life with shows like the CSI franchise, Without a Trace, Survivor, NCIS, and Cold Case.

2. He has been married to CBS host Julie Chen since 2004. Fun fact: Julie started her career at the network as a CBS Page alongside Andy Cohen. The Big Brother and The Talk host married Moonves in 2004 after dating for just a few months. They have one child together, 8-year-old Charlie Moonves. Chen has not yet spoken out about the allegations.

3. CBS says they’re taking the allegations seriously and investigating the claims. “All allegations of personal misconduct are to be taken seriously,” the network said in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter. “The Independent Directors of CBS have committed to investigating claims that violate the Company’s clear policies in that regard. Upon the conclusion of that investigation, which involves recently reported allegations that go back several decades, the Board will promptly review the findings and take appropriate action.”

4. He used to be an actor. Before making the move to business, Moonves was an actor. He was known for playing the tough guys in 1070s shows like Cannon and The Six Million Dollar Man.

5. CBS is the same network that fired Charlie Rose for sexual misconduct allegations. CBS fired longtime journalist and CBS This Morning host Charlie Rose in November 2017 after The Washington Post reported eight women accused him of sexual misconduct — and that CBS managers allegedly knew about it as far back at 1986 (Moonves was not working there at the time). The most recent allegation was from 2017. An additional 27 women came forward with claims against him, including 14 from CBS News.