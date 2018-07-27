Ellie Soutter: 5 Things About The Snowboarder Who Killed Herself On Her 18th Birthday

One of the youngest stars of the snowboarding world has died. Ellie Soutter was found dead from an apparent suicide on her 18th birthday, so get the details about this horrible tragedy.

The body of Ellie Soutter was found at 11:15 PM (local time) on July 25 near her home in the French Alps, according to the Daily Mail. The exact cause of death has not been revealed, but numerous British publications confirmed that the young woman took her own life on what was her 18th birthday. The sudden death send shockwaves throughout the sporting world, as fans, friends and family members struggled to find answers to this.

1. Her uncle said there was no indication that she was suicidal. She wanted to be good at everything. She expected a lot of herself,” her uncle, Jeremy Soutter, told the Daily Mail. “There’s certainly a lot of pressure from competing. The traveling is immense too. She had a very busy training schedule and generally all of that takes its toll.”

2. She was a rising star in snowboard cross and freeride. “Ellie was one of the country’s best up-and-coming snowboarders,” British Ski+Snowboard said in a statement about Ellie’s death. “A bronze medallist in snowboard cross at the 2017 European Youth Olympic Winter Festival in Erzurum, Turkey, Ellie claimed Team GB’s only medal of the event.”

“The thoughts and condolences of the British Ski & Snowboard community are with Ellie’s family, friends and teammates.” The statement ended with the number to a British suicidal prevention hotline, insinuating that Ellie’s death was self-inflicted.

3. The death broke her father’s heart. “The cruel world took my soul mate and “Bessie” from me yesterday on her 18th birthday,” her father, Tony Soutter, posted to Facebook, per The Sun. “I was so proud of the beautiful young woman she had turned into. Ellie, I will miss you more than you could have ever imagined. Rest in peace, you little champion.” Her father then said he would toast “her amazing short life” at the Crychar Les Gets at 6:40 PM on July 27.

4. She was an inaugural member of the British Europa Cup snowboard cross program. In addition to helping launch that program, she also competed in the Freeride Junior tour in the 2017-18 season. She was supposed to return to snowboard cross next month, having been selected as part of Britan’s team for the Junior World Championships in New Zealand.

5. She thought the 2022 Winter Olympics was her ultimate goal. The Surrey native’s website said that among her goals, she wanted to qualify for the Freeride World Tour, climbing the ranks of the World Cup boardercross circuit and be a part of Team GB for the 2020 Winter Olympics in Beijing. She also listed mountain biking, hiking and traveling among her interests.