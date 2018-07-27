James Corden Skydives With Tom Cruise ‘Mission Impossible’–Style From 15,000 Feet In The Air

The mission…since James Corden chose to accept it…was to go skydiving with Tom Cruise. Thankfully, after some protest, the ‘Late Late Show’ host joined the ‘Mission Impossible’ star for an epic plunge out of an airplane!

“I’m here and I’m terrified,” James Corden, 39, said as he met Tom Cruise, 56, on the tarmac of a Perris Valley, California airport. Tom, who does all his own stunts in the Mission: Impossible series (including a 5-mile skydive in Mission: Impossible – Fallout) challenged the Late Late Show host to a death-defying stunt, which James accepted….sorta. “I’ve actually been trying to get a hold of Tom the last couple of days to cancel but I had his number saved wrong in my phone,” Corden said during the July 26 skit.

“So I’d also like to take this time to apologize to Tom Hiddleston for all the messages I sent him about my case of food poisoning,” he added. After some hilarious lead-up to take-off (including a very Top Gun-esque slow-mo) Tom and James finally got airborne. When it came time to make the 15,000-foot jump, James sucked it up – after some nervous swearing, of course – and took the plunge! As expected, they both made it a-okay. “What a day, what a view,” James said, before face-planting on the landing.

This all went down because James threw a little shade towards Tom earlier in the week. During a July 24 appearance on The Late Late Show, James summed up what everyone was thinking when Tom revealed the details of his HALO (“high altitude, low opening”) jump: “What’s wrong with you?” Tom said he was just “100% when I do something,” and that he just wants to make the best movie possible — which is why he does all his own stunts. But, James kept hammering at the actor, downplaying his achievement as merely “falling through the sky.” Tom then threw down the gauntlet and there we go.

Tom is the first actor to perform a HALO skydive on camera, according to Reuters. In a video released ahead of the movie’s premiere, Tom dove out of a cargo plane at 25,000 feet and opened the parachute less than 2,000 feet from the ground. Tom was at risk of decompression sickness, or “the bends,” but he managed to pull it off. Though, these stunts don’t always go so well. While filming Fallout, Tom broke an ankle while attempting to leap from one building to another. Thankfully, James and Tom made it out of this joint dive in once piece.