Tiffany Trump Parties With Lindsay Lohan At The ‘Mean Girls’ Star’s Beach House Club In Mykonos — Hot Pic

Tiffany Trump & Lindsay Lohan stunned posing together at Lilo’s club in Mykonos! Check out the pic of their epic hangout here.

New besties alert?! Tiffany Trump and Lindsay Lohan were not only spotted at Lohan Beach House Mykonos in Greece on Jul. 27, the two posed for a picture together. In the hot summertime pic, Tiffany decided to wear a black buttoned dress that she nearly popped out of, as Lindsay wore a sexy red number. While Tiffany hasn’t always seen eye to eye with her own father (she recently was one of the many stars who celebrated Pride this year), Lindsay added the following caption to their picture together: “#💖💖💖💖💖💖💖💖💖💖💖💖 #mykonos #america @realdonaldtrump”.

Recently, the first daughter slayed in a black dress that featured subtle stripes on her stomach and black ribbon details while out and about. And before that, Tiffany was seen wearing a white mini in pics from The Surf Lodge concert series presents St. Lucia in Montauk, New York. The 24-year-old stunned as she lounged by the water looking better than ever.

Recently, Paris Hilton responded to a fan-made clip of all the times Lindsay dissed her before back-tracking her previous statement. the clip, Lindsay can be seen accusing Paris of throwing a drink at her only to take back her words in another video. “Paris is my friend. Everyone lies about everything. She’s a nice person. She never did that. She’s a good girl,” Lohan tried to explain. In reaction to this throwback clip, Paris wrote, “#PathologicalLiar.” So, it’s safe to say that Lindsay will not be invited to Paris’ wedding.

#💖💖💖💖💖💖💖💖💖💖💖💖 #mykonos #america @realdonaldtrump A post shared by Lindsay Lohan (@lindsaylohan) on Jul 27, 2018 at 3:54pm PDT

We’ll keep you posted with any new pics that surface showing Tiffany and Lindsay hanging out together. In the meantime, check out more photos of Tiffany with our gallery above.