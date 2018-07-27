‘Teen Mom OG’s Ryan Edwards Nearly Fought Police Officer During Arrest Over Previous Heroin Charge

Ryan Edwards apparently didn’t go quietly when he was arrested on July 23 for heroin possession. A new report claims he tried to brawl with the police!

Things were already looking pretty grim for Teen Mom OG star Ryan Edwards in his latest heroin possession arrest. Now it turns out he might have tried to assault a police officer trying to take him into custody. Radar Online reports that cops in Red Bank, TN sought him out as a warrant was issued for him missing a May 21 court appearance. “When officers showed up at this house to arrest him, he tried to argue and almost got into a fight with a police officer,” a source tells the site. The habitual drug offender is still in a Hamilton County, TN jail with no bail as he awaits an Aug. 6 court date.

Ryan was already on probation for a March of 2017 arrest where he was pulled over by the cops who found 14 hypodermic needles in his car, including one that was loaded with heroin. They also confiscated a bag containing the drug. He was arrested again in March of 2018 for failing a drug test two months prior. He then got another six months probation but this time around he’s looking at possible prison time.

Ben Raybin, a Nashville based criminal defense attorney, told us EXCLUSIVELY that, “Usually in this state we do try to send people to treatment for when they’re found with drugs, but a lot of times once they’ve given them multiple chances, like in this case where Ryan is violating probation, then at that point sometimes the judge says enough is enough and says they are going to jail and at that point they can put all the offender’s sentences into effect.”

He told us that “In Ryan’s case I can tell you he is facing up to 11 months and 29 days in jail just on this most recent charge of simple heroin possession. But that’s not all because he has a prior suspended sentence as well as probation that the judge could choose to add to his sentence,” Ben continued. He said that in the end Ryan could be eligible to be sentenced to up to 2.5 years in prison.

Ryan, 30, revealed three days before his arrest that he and pregnant wife Mackenzie had quit Teen Mom OG because his ex and baby mama Maci Bookout told producers she wouldn’t consent to being filmed unless Ryan went to rehab or quit the show. Ryan claimed to be sober and didn’t feel a need to go back to rehab — he just completed a stint in June — while it turns out Maci was right that he was using drugs again.