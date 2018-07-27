‘Teen Mom OG’s Ryan Edwards ‘Extremely Low’ After Latest Arrest: Regrets Ever Using Drugs

Hindsight really is 20/20. After being arrested — again — for heroin possession, Ryan wishes he could start over, says a source close to him. Find out how he’s feeling about the long road to recovery ahead!

Ryan Edwards‘ battle with drug addiction is one of the most heartbreaking story lines on Teen Mom OG, especially since his wife Mackenzie Standifer, 21, is currently pregnant with their first child. But July was a wild month for these two, and they will no longer be featured on the show! Mackenzie and Ryan decided to quit because MTV allegedly didn’t want to feature his post-rehab recovery, but less than a week later, the 30-year-old was arrested for heroin possession — the same crime he was charged with last year and is still on probation for. So maybe it’s best that these two take a step back from the spotlight and really focus on his recovery, especially since Ryan isn’t feeling super confident about it.

“Ryan can’t help feeling like he’ll never be able to get himself back on track,” a source close to the reality star told Hollywoodlife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “The past couple of years have been nothing but non-stop drama, and Ryan is just burned out and exhausted. He truly regrets the day he first took heroin, it’s really wrecked his life and everything has been downhill ever since. Ryan just hopes and prays that when he gets out of jail he can stay clean, and work hard to regain the trust of all those he loves and has hurt over the years because of his addiction.” We hope the same for him! If we learned anything from Demi Lovato‘s recent overdose after six years of sobriety, it’s that addiction is an uphill battle. But it’s not too late for the Teen Mom OG star to turn himself around.

It can’t be easy for Ryan, who’s “feeling extremely low” and “at rock bottom,” to see the bright side in yet another incarceration — especially when this one could have him facing two and a half years behind bars — but he’s still got people backing and supporting him. Even his ex Maci Bookout is praying that jail time will keep him from OD’ing and save his life.

So although Ryan can’t go back in time and fix all of the mistakes he’s made over the years, we hope he focuses on turning himself around. If he really feels he’s at rock bottom, the only way out is up! Wishing him and his family luck and well wishes on this difficult journey.