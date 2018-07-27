Nick Jonas & Priyanka Chopra Engaged After 2 Months Of Dating: The Romantic Proposal Details

Add Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas to the summer of quickie celeb engagements. The singer popped the question to the actress on her 36th birthday and we’ve got all the details.

Apparently two months of dating is the new standard for stars getting engaged, as Nick Jonas proposed to Priyanka Chopra on her 36th birthday and she said yes! The 25-year-old actually closed down the Tiffany flagship store in NYC just to pick out the perfect ring for the stunning actress according to PEOPLE. He then popped the question last week while the couple was vacationing in London for her birthday. “They are so happy,” the mag’s source says. “His friends and family have never seen him like this, and they’re all really excited for him.” The couple just started dating at the end of May and have been together for just under two months.

Think about it this way, when Priyanka attended pal Meghan Markle‘s royal wedding to Prince Harry on May 19, she was still a single lady. Then over Memorial Day weekend suddenly Nick and Priyanka were everywhere! They took in watching Beauty and the Beast Live at the Hollywood Bowl, hung out with friends on a yacht and even hit up a LA Dodgers game. Just a few weeks later in June, Nick brought Priyanka along as his date to his cousin’s Atlantic City, New Jersey wedding. She got to know his entire family, having brunch with them the following day. Priyanka then returned the gesture, as she and Nick headed to her native India on June 22 where she introduced her boyfriend to her mother Madhu.

Something definitely seemed up when all of the Jonas Brothers reunited in London to celebrate Priyanka’s July 18 birthday one night early on a dinner out to the upscale 34 Restaurant in Mayfair. It seems that the family wanted to gather for more than just her birthday, as according to PEOPLE it is around the time the couple got engaged. Joe Jonas, 28, and his fiancee Sophie Turner, 22, as well as eldest JoBro Kevin Jonas, made the trip to London for the big occasion.