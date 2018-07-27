Mila Kunis, Kylie Jenner, Meghan Markle & More Best Dressed Stars Of The Week

From denim cut-offs to Chanel, to couture, this week had a wide range of fashion moments and you have to see the top 10 right here. Click for pics!

Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle wore a Carolina Herrera denim dress to a Polo Match to watch Prince Harry play on July 26. She paired it with an affordable J. Crew clutch and Aquazzura heels. Lindsey Vonn wore a pink mini at The Spy Who Dumped Me film premiere in L.A. on July 25, showing off her toned legs. At the same premiere, the film’s star, Mila Kunis, wore a red, strapless Valentino gown that was breathtaking. Her romantic, timeless hairstyle was done by Renato Campora, using the Biolage Styling Collection. Her gorgeous makeup was done by Tracey Levy. Beauty maven Kylie Jenner wore a curve hugging Chanel mini, showing off her post baby body just a few months after giving birth to Stormi.

Taylor Swift stepped out of her NYC apartment on July 23 in Gucci denim cut-off shorts, an Unravel Project white button down, and TOD’S boots. She was headed to her third sold-out concert at MetLife stadium in New Jersey. I was there on Saturday and it was amazing! This Is Us star Mandy Moore wore a Missoni fringe dress on Jimmy Kimmel Live, with strappy Jimmy Choo heels. Hailee Steinfeld wore a shirt dress by Oscar de la Renta to a back-to-school event hosted by Post-It on July 23. She looked cool and confident.

Lili Reinhart wore a gorgeous, slinky satin Ralph Lauren dress at an Entertainment Weekly party during San Diego Comic-Con on July 21. Also at Comic-Con, Olivia Holt wore a studded St. John jacket to a party on July 21. She rocked black, sexy smokey eye makeup and looked totally fierce. See all the best dressed stars of the week in the gallery attached above.