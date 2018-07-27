Stormy Daniels’ Lawyer Claims 3 Other Women Were Paid By Donald Trump To Stay Quiet

Stormy Daniels’ lawyer Michael Avenatti has announced he’s representing three more women who were allegedly paid by Donald Trump for their silence. One of them was allegedly pregnant!

Whoa! Michael Avenatti just dropped some huge news when he was serving on a discussion panel in West Hollywood, CA on July 26. He stood up and announced that he’s representing three women who he claims were paid to keep silent about Donald Trump. He said that in addition to the tycoon, the president’s now former personal lawyer Michael Cohen and National Enquirer parent company are also involved in the situation. If this sounds familiar, Cohen is accused of paying porn star Stormy Daniels, 39, $133K to keep quiet about an alleged 2006 affair with the president three days before the 2016 election. Playboy Playmate Karen McDougal, 47, was allegedly paid $150K by American Media Inc. for rights to her story about an alleged 2006 affair with the married tycoon, which the company — whose president David Pecker is close pals with Trump — then failed to publish. Cohen was also allegedly in on that deal.

Avenatti in his surprise announcement said that he is “In the process of getting clearance from those clients to release details “in relation to those payments and the efforts to silence those women by AMI, Donald Trump and Michael Cohen.” Then came a real whopper as he revealed “At least one of those women claimed to be pregnant at the time,” to which the audience members let out audible gasps. He didn’t go into what the women were paid to keep quiet about, and said that details will come in time.

“So we’re going to see how that plays out in the coming weeks and months and I’m going to make a demand now to the extent that (Cohen’s lawyer) Lanny Davis and Michael Cohen have information bearing on the conduct of Donald Trump relating to these payments or otherwise, including potential criminal conduct. They owe it to each person in this auditorium and each American to come clean now and provide that information. No more games, period,” he said to loud applause from the audience.

CNN on July 25 obtained a taped 2016 conversation between Cohen and Trump about payments regarding McDougal story. “I need to open up a company for the transfer of all of that info regarding our friend David,” Cohen said, likely a reference to AMI’s Pecker. Trump then asked “what financing” and Cohen told Trump “We’ll have to pay,” and Trump is heard saying “pay with cash.” This is just one portion of nearly 100 tapes that Cohen had of conversations with Trump that have been seized by the federal investigators. Aventatti made it pretty clear he thinks there might be information regarding the three new women and their paid silence in those audio tapes.