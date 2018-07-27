Exclusive
Meghan Markle Dying To Be A Bridesmaid At BFF Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas’ Wedding

Now that Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra have gotten their engagement out of the way, the ‘Quantico’ star’s BFF, Meghan Markle, is very much looking forward to the wedding!

Meghan [Markle] is head over heels happy for Nick [Jonas] and Priyanka [Chopra],” a royal insider tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. In fact, “Meghan hopes they make amazing, gorgeous, talented babies together one day soon. Meghan can’t wait to get an invite to their wedding and hopes to be a bridesmaid too! Meghan is not surprised at all that Nick and Priyanka are getting married quickly. She thinks Priyanka is an amazing woman and Nick would be smart to lock her down. Meghan is a fan of Nick’s music too and thinks they are hot together and will be even better as a married couple.”

Meghan Markle as a bridesmaid at Priyanka and Nick’s wedding? We couldn’t think of anything that would be more amazing! Seeing as how Meghan’s a newlywed herself, we can only imagine she’d know exactly how to help Priyanka prepare for her big day. After all, isn’t that what a bridesmaid is for? In case you weren’t aware, Priyanka actually attended Meghan’s wedding, when she tied the knot with Prince Harry on May 19. So it only seems natural for Meghan to also show her support at Priyanka’s wedding. We’re getting giddy just thinking about it!

As HollywoodLife.com previously shared with you, Nick and Priyanka became engaged on the actress’ 36th birthday, while in London, according to PEOPLE. Their source said, “[Nick]’s friends and family have never seen him [this happy], and they’re all really excited for him. He’s definitely very serious about her.” Apparently, Nick shut down a Tiffany store to buy an engagement ring before he proposed!

Sounds romantic, right? We can’t wait to see her ring!