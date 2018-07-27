Meghan Markle Approves Of BFF Priyanka Chopra’s Reported Engagement: She’s ‘Very Excited’

Priyanka Chopra’s got her stamp of approval her BFF to marry Nick Jonas, according to a new report which claims Meghan Markle is ecstatic over the couple’s reported engagement! Get the ‘exciting’ details!

Meghan Markle, 36, is all here for Priyanka Chopra, 36, and Nick Jonas‘, 25, engagement, E! News reports, claiming the Duchess of Sussex gave her BFF her stamp of approval to marry the singer! “Everyone is very happy and they are definitely a great match,” the source added. Now, all we need to know is if there will be a very royal appearance at Mr and Mrs. Jonas’ reported wedding! We can’t imagine Meghan missing her best friend’s wedding, so fingers crossed!

It seemed like the entire universe went wild over the news of apparent Priyanka and Nick’s engagement on July 27. Jonas reportedly closed down a Tiffany & Co. store to purchase an engagement ring for the actress. The couple supposedly got engaged just one week ago on Priyanka’s 36th birthday (July 18) while the two were in London. However, neither Nick nor Priyanka has addressed or confirmed the engagement news.

Nick is reportedly very serious about Priyanka, and the two are very happy together. After their alleged engagement, the two reportedly celebrated with Nick’s brother Joe Jonas, 28, and his fiancée Sophie Turner, 22. “His friends and family have never seen him like this, and they’re all really excited for him. He’s definitely very serious about her,” a source told PEOPLE.

Nick and Priyanka were first spotted together (one year before their reported engagement) when he took her as his date to the Met Gala in May 2017. The two walked the red carpet at the annual ball in New York City, where we already knew they looked like the perfect couple.

Then, rumors started to swirl that the pair were dating in May 2018. And, they didn’t mind fueling the speculation by flirting on social media in June. Nick and Priyanka stepped out for the first time together that same month, since the dating rumors began. And, they’ve been inseparable ever since!