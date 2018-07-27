Kylie Jenner ‘Would Love’ To See Kendall Get Pregnant: It’s Her ‘Ultimate Dream’ After Having Stormi

Kylie Jenner totally wants her sister Kendall to become a mom! A source close to the lip kit mogul told HL EXCLUSIVELY that after Stormi’s birth, Kylie wants Kendall to get pregnant before she does again.



Now that Kylie Jenner is a proud mom to the adorable Stormi Webster, her next goal is for her to become a proud aunt to Kendall Jenner’s future (and very hypothetical) child. A source close to Kylie told us EXCLUSIVELY why she really wants Kendall to start having kids… right now. “When it comes to time frames, Kylie would like to see Kendall get pregnant before she gets pregnant again,” our source said. “That would be her ultimate dream. She really wants to see Kendall as a mom since she is so good around all the sisters kids.” So, it’s your move now, Kendall!

And if that is to happen, Kendall probably needs to get a move on — Kylie, apparently, isn’t trying to thwart any future pregnancy with Travis Scott. “Kylie would love to wait to get pregnant again because she is still adjusting to being a mom-of-one,” a source close to Kylie told HL. “It’s definitely something she wants to do again, but in the more distant future. She hopes that it will take a few years before any of that happens, but at the same time, she isn’t actively trying to thwart a pregnancy.”

And when it comes down to her new appearance, Travis loves Kylie’s new filler-less lips. “Travis loves Kylie’s natural lips,” a Kardashian insider EXCLUSIVELY revealed to us. “He thinks she’s so beautiful and he tells her all the time. He’s every generous with his praise. He has been kissing her now, more than ever and his love for her has only grown since having Stormi.”