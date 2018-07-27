Krispy Kreme: How To Get A Dozen Tasty Donuts For Just $1 On July 27

Krispy Kreme is celebrating its birthday on July 27 by allowing customers to buy a dozen donuts for just $1! This is no joke. Here’s how to get your hands on this epic donut deal now!

It’s super easy, people. To get a dozen of Krispy Kreme’s Original Glazed Doughnuts for just $1, you only have to purchase any dozen a regular price. This deal is only for today, July 27, which is Krispy Kreme’s birthday. The company that makes the tastiest treats was founded on July 13, 1937. Happy 81st birthday, Krispy Kreme!

In addition, Krispy Kreme is also selling its limited edition Glazed Confetti Doughnut from July 27 through August 2. The tasty treat is made with vanilla birthday cake-inspired dough with confetti sprinkles, a classic glaze, and more sprinkles on top. It may be Krispy Kreme’s birthday, but blessing us with so many gifts. The company currently has about 1,000 stores across the United States. So there’s plenty of places to get the $1 dozen donuts deal.

There are so many Krispy Kreme donuts to choose from on their menu. From the original glazed to cake batter to cinnamon sugar, Krispy Kreme has something for everyone’s taste buds. There’s nothing quite like that Krispy Kreme glaze, though! “One of our favorite times during the year is when we get to celebrate our birthday with our fans,” Krispy Kreme CEO Mike Tattersfield said in a release, according to PEOPLE. “In addition to offering a delicious dollar deal on an extra dozen of our Original Glazed Doughnuts, we’ve ‘birthday-ed’ up our awesome Original Glazed Doughnut, creating a whole new experience.”

There’s one celebrity who really loves Krispy Kreme donuts, and that person is Shaquille O’Neal. He currently owns one Krispy Kreme shop in Atlanta. The retired basketball player reportedly set his sights on owning 100 Krispy Kreme shops back in 2017, according to TMZ. We don’t blame him!