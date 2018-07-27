Katie Holmes Goes Unrecognized Riding The Subway in NYC — Can You Spot Her?

Celebrities are spotted in New York all the time, but we rarely ever see them slumming it on the subway. But it looks like Katie Holmes doesn’t mind public transit! See her reading on the train here!

There are plenty of celebrities who live in New York City, and for the most part, locals will just leave them alone. While you might be able to spot a famous person at an upscale restaurant or run into Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber making out in a Brooklyn park, you typically won’t find Hollywood’s elite on the NQR trains. But the reason for that might actually be because they’re pretty good at blending in with New Yorkers.

On July 23, Katie Holmes was photographed riding the subway while reading a book, and honestly, we aren’t sure we would have recognized her. It looked like the women sitting next to her surely didn’t notice they were planted next to the Dawson’s Creek star! She looked totally normal in a pair of jeans and a cream colored top. Katie’s eyes were also covered by large sunglasses.

Katie isn’t the first celebrity to take public transportation in NYC. While studying at New York University, Cole and Dylan Sprouse would regularly ride the subway, and the Riverdale star would even take photos of fellow riders who tried to sneak pictures of him. These would be added to his Instagram account dedicated to catching fans in the act of trying to slyly snap pics of the actor.

Katie Holmes Blends in with New Yorkers on Subway https://t.co/Ha9TVWw7d3 pic.twitter.com/JUsWrMFs6H — AF MEDIA NEWS (@afmedianews) July 27, 2018

Earlier this year, both Karlie Kloss and Nick Jonas decided to head uptown on the train too. Both stars were trying to get to the Metropolitan Museum of Art for the 2018 Met Gala, and ended up taking the quickest form of transportation. The supermodel explained on her Instagram story that the traffic in Manhattan was so bad that she needed to ride the subway in order to stay on schedule. Nick also posted about his underground adventure on his social media accounts too. For the most part, they both went wholly unrecognized, so I guess us New Yorkers really aren’t all that attentive.