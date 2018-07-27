Kanye West Confesses He’s Considered Suicide In New Twitter Rant: ‘I’ve Had These Thoughts’

Yes, it’s true. Kanye West took to Twitter on July 27 to admit that he’s considered killing himself in the past. See the shocking new tweets, here!

Kanye West wants the world to know that he “knows how it feels to want to take your life.” The rapper made this shocking confession on Twitter on July 27 after watching “the Alexander McQueen documentary.” Alexander McQueen was a brilliant British designer was found dead on February 11, 2010, after he hung himself. A new documentary on the designer’s life, McQueen, premiered on July 20 and Kanye seems to have been really affected by what he watched.

I saw the Alexander McQueen documentary and I connected with his journey. I know how it feels to want to take your life back into your own hands even if it means taking your own life. — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) July 27, 2018

To make this clear and not weird

I’ve had these kinds of thoughts and I’m going to tell you things I’ve done to stay in a content place. — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) July 27, 2018

This story is developing…