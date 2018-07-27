Breaking News
Kanye West Confesses He’s Considered Suicide In New Twitter Rant: ‘I’ve Had These Thoughts’

SplashNews
Yes, it’s true. Kanye West took to Twitter on July 27 to admit that he’s considered killing himself in the past. See the shocking new tweets, here!

Kanye West wants the world to know that he “knows how it feels to want to take your life.” The rapper made this shocking confession on Twitter on July 27 after watching “the Alexander McQueen documentary.” Alexander McQueen was a brilliant British designer was found dead on February 11, 2010, after he hung himself. A new documentary on the designer’s life, McQueen, premiered on July 20 and Kanye seems to have been really affected by what he watched.

