Jennifer Lopez Wishes Alex Rodriguez A Happy Birthday With Sweetest Tribute: You’re ‘A Force Of Nature’

Just 3 days after celebrating her own birthday, Jennifer Lopez turned the attention on her boyfriend, Alex Rodriguez, who’s celebrating his own milestone today, July 27.

Jennifer Lopez, 49, and Alex Rodriguez, 43, may just be the cutest couple in the world! Three days after they celebrated her birthday, during which he posted a tribute to her on social media, she then flipped the script and dedicated a tribute to him, since his birthday is today, July 27. Isn’t it amazing that their birthdays are just three days apart? Anyway, Jennifer celebrated Alex’s birthday by posting a video tribute to him on her Instagram page.

“Baby, spending time with you over the past year and a half…getting to know the real you more and more…I am surprised everyday by the generous, loving person you are to me and everyone around you… you bring energy and laughter everywhere you go,” she wrote. “But I am most impressed by the man you strive to be…growing everyday… reaching for new heights, new understanding, new dreams and new goals. YOU ARE A SUPERSTAR, a force of nature, a visionary and a gentleman. I love you and I wish for you, today and everyday, all the goodness and abundance God and the universe has to offer… HAPPY BIRTHDAY Macho Bello. Te Adoro ♥️🎂💕💋 @arod.” See the full post — with the video — below.

Just three days prior, while celebrating both their birthdays in a tropical locale, Alex wrote his own message about Jennifer and said, “When we were kids, birthdays were exciting because it was all about the gifts we would be getting. A new bat, dance shoes, maybe a new CD (yes I’m old!). I see firsthand how that’s changed for Jennifer, and how she’s found joy in sharing with others. For someone who has been about giving everything she has 365 days a year—to our children, our families, the world—I hope today, we can give you all the happiness you deserve. I love you mucho Macha 13.” Sweet, right?