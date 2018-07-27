Heather Thomson & Ramona Singer Support Carole Radziwill’s Decision To Leave ‘RHONY’

Carole Radziwill’s departure from ‘RHONY’ have left her fellow housewives reeling! Here’s what her besties Heather Thomson & Ramona Singer feel about their friend’s surprise exit!

Carole Radziwill will be deeply missed by the RHONY housewives she was closest to, but that doesn’t mean her friends aren’t standing up for her decision to branch off and seek out new ventures. Heather Thomson told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY how she’s “proud” of her friend for making the bold decision to part ways with the show. “I’m so happy for Carole and proud of her for making the decision to leave the Real Housewives of New York,” she told us. “Carole had a really great run on the show, but all good things come to an end. It’s good to end those things before they’re not good anymore.”

According to Heather, Carole had a tough call to make, but as a result, the exit must be a great relief for Radziwill. “I think it was good idea for her to leave the show and I agree with her decision,” Carole added. “It’s not an easy decision to make. When one makes that decision — I can tell you from my own experience and I know I can speak for Carole — there’s a great weight lifted.”

Of course, the decision to leave the call is not one that Carole made lightly. In fact, Heather admits that the two of them have discussed when the right time would be to say goodbye to the show. “Through the years, Carole and I have had many conversations about the show and when is the right time [to leave],” Heather added. “We’ve discussed the good and bad of it and there are both, but we always believe that the good had superseded some of the negative.”

When it comes down to it, Heather trusts that Carole felt the time had come to part ways with RHONY. “But when that scale starts to tip, that’s when you have to question if this is representative of what I stand for and who I am,” Heather added. “I think it was time for her to leave; it was time for her to go.”

On top of that, Ramon Singer‘s rep echoed Heather’s sentiments, and revealed to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that Carole will be sorely missed by Ramona. “Ramona is very sad to see her go,” her rep told us. “She adores Carole and will definitely feel a void while filming next season. Carole would like to explore new opportunities.”

“After six seasons on Bravo’s RHONY, I have decided to return to what I do best — journalism and producing,” Carole previously revealed to PEOPLE. “I am sure this does not come as a surprise to any of the viewers, all of whom have been supportive, encouraging, and kind. My original curiosity about reality television has waned over the years and I am focusing on TV and writing projects that better suit my more steady temperament.”