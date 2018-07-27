Kylie Jenner has been confusing her fans recently. Three weeks after revealing she’s removed her lip fillers, she’s been posing with a super plump pout again. Did she really put them back in?

Kylie Jenner, 20, shocked her fans on July 8 when she revealed that she had removed her lip fillers and was back to her natural, smaller shape. In the nearly three weeks since though, she has shared photos on her social media pages that have confused her followers. In some pictures – both personal and those shot by the paparazzi – her lips look thin. In other selfies they’re back to the fuller, bigger size that we’ve grown used to over the past few years. So obviously we all want to know what on earth is going on! Did Kylie re-plump her lips? Is she sharing old selfies? Or are her makeup skills and Kylie Cosmetics lip kits that on point that she is the mistress of illusion?

Thankfully Snapchat has helped to answer our many, many questions! On July 27 Kylie shared a cute video of her picking up a copy of the latest issue of GQ at a newsstand. Yes, the one that shows her straddling boyfriend and baby daddy Travis Scott on the cover. In her arms she carried their nearly 6-month-old daughter Stormi. And followers can clearly see that her lips don’t look as plumped up as they used to. She also shared a video selfie, which again appeared to show her lips looking more natural if slightly fuller, suggesting she might be relying on makeup and not cosmetic surgery. We can’t say for sure, 100 percent, but it certainly looks that way!

Kylie’s fans loved the first-hand look into her life. One particular sweet part of her trip to the newsstand with Stormi is that the new mom picked up not one, but two magazines. The second was the Forbes issue that featured her on the cover.

Of course Stormi can’t read right now but how cool is it for her to see her mommy on two top magazine covers? It also may have confused her a little bit but she’d better get used to it. It’s all part of being a Kar-Jenner baby, baby!