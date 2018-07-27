Youtube Star Hannah Hart Engaged to Longtime GF Ella Mielniczenko — Get The Romantic Details

Congrats are in order for Hannah Hart and Ella Mielniczenko! The YouTube star proposed to her longtime girlfriend! Get the sweet details about their engagement.

Hannah Hart and her longtime girlfriend Ella Mielniczenko are feeling the love! The popular YouTuber, who’s best known for her award-winning series My Drunk Kitchen, announced in a vlog that she asked the BuzzFeed executive producer to marry her, and she said yes! “It’s so exciting to share our engagement story. There is just not enough positive queer representation out there of the realities of being in queer relationships,” Hart, 31, told People. “It means all the same things as heterosexual relationships. We cry when we get engaged and fall in love and find people we want to spend the rest of our lives with.”

“As these changes come, I have to remind myself, that yes, change is scary and that’s ok. That’s ok. Because change is proof of life, and I am just trying to live the best life I can, and I want to see how far that gets me,” she explained to her followers in the announcement video. “I’m lucky enough to have found somebody that I want to share that life with. Right now everything is really great and I’m ready and happy.”

Hart provided details about the proposal to People and revealed that it didn’t go as smoothly as she had planned. The content creator already picked out the ring in December, but decided to leave it behind before heading off on their vacation to Japan since she knew she didn’t want to propose anywhere else but Hawaii. Unfortunately the couple’s Japan trip was cut short due to serious flooding, and their vacation was rerouted to Oahu, where Hart first said ‘I love you’ to her partner.

“When I think of the epitome of our relationship, it’s sitting on the beach at night without judgment,” the food vlogger said about the choice of location. The ring ended up arriving on the island just in time for the proposal, and Hart hid it inside a toy bucket underneath two mini bottoms of champagne and a souvenir shot glass. Hart then popped the question as the sun was setting. “I thought she was pranking me because we fake propose to each other in bad situations — like at the line at IKEA on a Saturday — until she pulled out the box,” Mielniczenko said.

Mielniczenko gladly accepted the Catbird engagement ring, which features a pear-shaped diamond between two smaller stones. “I saw the ring and it was not what was described at all, but it is something I feel so comfortable wearing,” Mielniczenko added. The fiancées first sparked dating rumors in Nov. 2016 when they spent Thanksgiving together. Fans immediately gave them the incredible ship name, “Hella.” The magazine reports that the couple are planning on having a long engagement so that they have time to prepare for a large wedding in 2020. Congrats to the happy couple!