Halsey Flaunts Her Butt In Sexy Selfie — See The Hot Pic

Hello, gorgeous! Halsey posted the sexiest pic on Instagram, and it featured her nearly-naked butt. See the steamy selfie here!

Just a typical day for Halsey, looking like a total goddess while lounging in bed. The “Bad at Love” singer showed off her perfect figure in an intimate photo on Instagram, captioned, “good night, blood sucker.” That’s a reference to the Time Is A Thief song of the same name — who knew Halsey was such a big fan? Halsey’s pic is a casual shot of her lying in bed, propped up on pillows and her elbow with her body contorted to show off her enviable butt. She’s giving the camera a sultry stare and wearing a strappy white bra and matching thong. You can see the pic for yourself below!

G-Eazy who?? Halsey and her longtime love recently broke up, but she’s been living her life and doing her thing. She can’t be bothered with the drama! Halsey’s known for changing up her look, and post-breakup, she went for the extreme. For weeks, she’s rocked a neon blue wig cut into a lob. And she looked divine! From this latest pic, it seems that she’s potentially gone back to brown — or at least let her wig get a little mussed up. Hey, filters are hard!

While it’s clear that Halsey’s relaxing and just being completely chill after splitting with G-Eazy, that doesn’t mean she isn’t a little miffed about him constantly hanging out with other women in public, a source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “Halsey thinks the way G-Eazy is acting so soon after their break up is gross and a complete slap in the face of what they had with each other. She wishes he would lay low and not try to show that he is such a playboy already. She would have done things different.” Amen!

Bottom line: Halsey’s gorgeous no matter what she’s wearing — or not wearing. We can’t wait to see what wild style she rocks on Instagram next!