‘From Not To Hot’ Preview: Jennifer Slams Mama June As ‘Lazy’ For Gaining Weight After Surgery

The shade is REAL. In this EXCLUSIVE preview of ‘Mama June: From Not To Hot,’ Jennifer gets in a serious dig at Mama June for gaining weight back after surgery and vows not to do the same thing!

Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson calls her dad, Sugar Bear, to thank him for the locket that he gave her in this EXCLUSIVE preview of Mama June: From Hot To Not. She asks whether or not he and his new wife, Jennifer, want to come to her beauty pageant. Jennifer will go only if she hits her goal weight of under 300 pounds. Well, she hits her goal. As Jennifer weighs 299 pounds, Mama June Shannon has gone over 200 pounds again. A showdown of epic proportions could be in the making.

“I have finally broke 300 pounds,” Jennifer says. “My hard work is finally paying off, and I’m going to keep it paying off. I am not going to be lazy like June and put all that weight back on right after surgery.”

Mama June is understandably bummed about her weight gain. “How did this happen? After all the surgeries that I’ve been through, I told myself I wouldn’t go over 200 pounds. I can’t do this to myself after everything I’ve been through.”

When Honey Boo Boo tells Mama June that Sugar Bear and Jennifer are coming to the pageant, she is pissed. “Why did you invite him?” she asks. “He don’t need to be comin’ lookin’ at me and, like, killing my vibe.”

Also during the episode, mean girls ambush June and Alana’s pageant dress shopping! Mama’s stress eating leads her to a shocking new dress size. Sugar Bear fights to see Alana, while Jennifer devises a plan to get revenge on June for ambushing her wedding. Mama June: From Not To Hot airs Fridays at 9 p.m. ET on WE tv.