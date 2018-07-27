Farrah Abraham Reveals Tons Of Sexy Underboob After Reacting To Rumor She’s Pregnant

Farrah Abraham left very, very little to the imagination in a new pic where she bared huge amounts of underboob! Check out her sexy look right here!

Hello, underboob! Farrah Abraham is always posting the sexiest photos to her Instagram, but her latest pic raised the bra… uh, we mean, raised the bar. Showcasing a tight white shirt that read “UPGRADE”, Farrah displayed enormous amounts of underboob. In addition to her daring T-shirt, she wore some sexy white lace underwear while sitting on a matching white bed. Check out her sexy look below!

Recently, Farrah caused a flurry of speculation after posting a cryptic message to her Instagram Live story. The former Teen Mom OG star wrote, “The bun that’s in my oven is my business.” However, in response to some fans’ interpretation that reality star might be announcing another pregnancy, Farrah told us EXCLUSIVELY, “I’m totally not pregnant, the message I posted on my Instagram stories is solely about me focusing on my business right now and putting all my effort into that.”

Farrah also commented on Bristol Palin‘s Teen Mom OG hiring and she doesn’t seem bothered in the slightest. “Who cares! Sorry I’m dealing with a family loss right now,” the 27-year-old told Us Weekly the day after her dog, Blue, died. “I don’t care as there’s no replacement for me, as we all know.”

We’ll keep you posted with all of Farrah’s latest, hottest photos! In the meantime, check out her sexiest looks in our gallery above!