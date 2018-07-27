Fall TV Premiere Dates 2018: When ‘This Is Us’ & More Fave Shows Are Returning

The summer is coming to a close, and that means fall TV is upon us. All of your favorite shows and all-new series will be premiering in September and October, so we’ve rounded up the fall TV premiere dates you need to know!

Can you believe that summer is almost over? Well, it is, so you need to get ready. Because the end of summer leads right into fall TV season! All of the major networks will be bringing back your beloved shows and new ones for you to obsess over. Start cleaning out your DVRs now.

Faves like This Is Us and Grey’s Anatomy will be returning in late September. The CW shows like Riverdale, Arrow, and more won’t be coming back until October, so you’ve got a little bit of a longer wait there. There’s also a slew of new shows that will be premiering this fall, including New Amsterdam, A Million Little Things, and You. Check out the full list of premiere dates below!

Tuesday, Sept. 4

10-11 p.m. Mayans M.C. (FX, series premiere)

10-11 p.m. The Purge (USA, series premiere)

Wednesday, Sept. 5

10-11 p.m. It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia (FXX)

Friday, Sept. 7

Iron Fist (Netflix)

Sunday, Sept. 9

8-8:30 p.m. Rel (Fox, early series premiere)

9-10 p.m. The Deuce (HBO)

9-10 p.m. Shameless (HBO)

9-10 p.m. The Miniaturist (PBS)

10-11 p.m. Kidding (Showtime, series premiere)

10-11 p.m. You (Lifetime, series premiere)

Wednesday, September 12

10-11 p.m. American Horror Story: Apocalypse (FX)

Friday, Sept. 14

Bojack Horseman (Netflix)

Sunday, Sept. 23

8-9 p.m. 9-1-1 (Fox, early premiere)

Monday, Sept. 24

8-10 p.m. The Voice (NBC)

8-8:30 p.m. The Big Bang Theory (CBS)

8:30-9 p.m. Young Sheldon (CBS)

8-9 p.m. The Resident (Fox)

8-10:01 p.m. Dancing With the Stars season 27 (ABC)

9-10 p.m. Magnum P.I. (CBS, series premiere)

9-10 p.m. 9-1-1 (Fox, time period premiere)

10-11 p.m. Manifest (NBC, series premiere)

10-11 p.m. Bull (CBS)

10:01-11 p.m. The Good Doctor (ABC)

Tuesday, Sept. 25

8-9 p.m. The Voice (NBC)

8-9 p.m. NCIS (CBS)

8-9 p.m. The Gifted (Fox)

9-10 p.m. This Is Us (NBC)

9-10 p.m. FBI (CBS, series premiere)

9-10 p.m. Lethal Weapon (Fox)

10-11 p.m. New Amsterdam (NBC, series premiere)

10-11 p.m. NCIS: New Orleans (CBS)

Wednesday, Sept. 26

8-8:30 p.m. The Goldbergs (ABC)

8:30-9 p.m. American Housewife (ABC)

8-9 p.m. Chicago Med (NBC)

8-9 p.m. Empire (Fox)

8-9:30 p.m. Survivor (CBS, 90-minute premiere)

9-9:31 p.m. Modern Family (ABC)

9:31-10 p.m. Single Parents (ABC series premiere)

9:30-11 p.m. Big Brother (90-minute finale)

9-10 p.m. Chicago Fire (NBC)

9-10 p.m. Star (Fox)

10-11 p.m. Chicago P.D. (NBC)

10-11 p.m. A Million Little Things (ABC, series premiere)

10-11 p.m. South Park (Comedy Central)

Thursday, Sept. 27

8-8:30 p.m. The Big Bang Theory (CBS, time period premiere)

8:30-9 p.m. Young Sheldon (CBS, time period premiere)

8-9 p.m. The Good Place (NBC, one-hour premiere)

8-10 p.m. Grey’s Anatomy (ABC, two-hour premiere)

9-9:30 p.m. Mom (CBS)

9:30-10 p.m. Murphy Brown (CBS)

9-11 p.m. Law & Order: SVU (NBC)

10-11 p.m. How to Get Away With Murder (ABC)

10-11 p.m. S.W.A.T. (CBS)

Friday, Sept. 28

8-8:30 p.m. Last Man Standing (Fox, network premiere)

8:30-9 p.m. The Cool Kids (Fox, series premiere)

8-9 p.m. MacGyver (CBS)

9-10 p.m. Hawaii Five-0 (CBS)

10-11 p.m. Blue Bloods (CBS)

Sunday, Sept. 30

7-8 p.m. America’s Funniest Home Videos (ABC)

8-8:30 p.m. The Simpsons (Fox)

8:30-9 p.m. Bob’s Burgers (Fox)

9-9:30 p.m. Family Guy (Fox)

8:30 -9:30 p.m. God Friended Me (CBS, series premiere)

9:30-10 p.m. Rel (Fox, time period premiere)

9:30-10:30 p.m. NCIS: Los Angeles (CBS)

Monday, Oct. 1

8-8:30 p.m. The Neighborhood (CBS, series premiere)

8:30-9 p.m. Happy Together (CBS, series premiere)

Wednesday, Oct. 3

9-10 p.m. SEAL Team (CBS)

10-11 p.m. Criminal Minds (CBS)

Thursday, Oct. 4

8-8:30 p.m. Superstore (NBC)

8:30-9 p.m. The Good Place (NBC, time period premiere)

9-9:30 p.m. Will & Grace (NBC)

9:30-10 p.m. I Feel Bad (NBC, series premiere)

9-10 p.m. Station 19 (ABC)

10-11 p.m. Law & Order: SVU (NBC, time period premiere)

Friday, Oct. 5

8-8:30 p.m. Fresh Off the Boat (ABC)

8:30-9 p.m. Speechless (ABC)

9-10 p.m. Child Support (ABC)

Sunday, Oct. 7

8-9 p.m. God Friended Me (CBS, time period premiere)

8-10 p.m. Dancing With the Stars: Juniors (ABC, two-hour series premiere)

9-10 p.m. NCIS: Los Angeles (CBS, time period premiere)

10-11 p.m. Madam Secretary (CBS)

10-11 p.m. Shark Tank (ABC)

Tuesday, Oct. 9

8-9 p.m. The Flash (The CW)

9-10 p.m. Black Lightning (The CW)

Wednesday, Oct. 10

8-9 p.m. Riverdale (The CW)

9-10 p.m. All American (The CW)

Thursday, Oct. 11

8-9 p.m. Supernatural (The CW)

Friday, Oct. 12

8-9 p.m. Dynasty (The CW)

8-9 p.m. Blindspot (NBC)

9-10 p.m. Crazy Ex-Girlfriend (The CW)

Sunday, Oct. 14

8-9 p.m. Supergirl (The CW)

9-10 p.m. Charmed (The CW, series premiere)

10-11 p.m. The Alec Baldwin Show (ABC, series premiere)

Monday, Oct. 15

8-9 p.m. Arrow (The CW)

Tuesday, Oct. 16

8-8:30 p.m. The Conners (ABC, series premiere)

8:30-9 p.m. The Kids Are Alright (ABC, series premiere)

9-9:30 p.m. black-ish (ABC)

9:30-10 p.m. Splitting Up Together (ABC)

10-11 p.m. The Rookie (ABC, series premiere)

Monday, Oct. 22

9-10 p.m. DC’s Legends of Tomorrow (The CW)

Thursday, Oct. 25

9-10 p.m. Legacies (The CW, series premiere)

Friday, Oct. 26

9-10 p.m. Midnight, Texas (NBC)

Did you get all that?! There are so many shows! HollywoodLife will be updating as more premiere dates are announced. Fall TV is the most wonderful time of the year. Our hearts are going to be so full, just like our DVRs.