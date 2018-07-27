Ellie Soutter’s Boyfriend Shares Tearful Goodbye To Snowboarder After Her Tragic Suicide At 18

Snowboarder Ellie Soutter’s recent boyfriend is mourning her tragic suicide at just 18-year-old. We’ve got his emotional message as well as that of fellow British athletes.



Ellie Soutter‘s recent boyfriend is absolutely broken-hearted about her tragic suicide at just 18-year-old. Oscar Mandin is a 20-year-old pro free skier and he posted an Instagram pic of the pair together in London near the iconic Big Ben with the simple caption “Goodbye Ellie” with a heart next to it. Ellie sadly took her own life on her 18th birthday on July 25. The Team Great Britain snowboarder’s body was found by police tracking dogs in a remote wooded area of the French Alps near where she lived in Les Gets. Her family has announced that they plan to scatter her ashes on her favorite ski mountain above the town.

Ellie’s suicide came as a shock to family members. Her uncle Jeremy Soutter told the Daily Mail there were “no signs at all” that his “chirpy” niece would take her own life. But he did say that Ellie was worn down by the pressures of competition and a grueling training schedule “She wanted to be good at everything. She expected a lot of herself. There’s certainly a lot of pressure from competing. The traveling is immense too. She had a very busy training schedule and generally all of that takes its toll,” he told the site.

Ellie’s dad Tony‘s birthday is coming up on July 30 and the family had planned to gather on July 27 to have a joint celebration for the father and daughter’s birthdays at their place in France. Now the party is turning into a memorial. Jeremy said that her father is absolutely “devastated” about losing his daughter and that, “Everything was already in place for tonight. Ellie had been looking forward to it. At least a dozen people were coming from the UK for it.” It doesn’t appear that Ellie left behind a suicide not so we may never know why she tragically decided to take her life.

So sad to hear the news of the passing of @elliesoutter You really were an amazing girl! Such a fun teammate, made me smile everyday, cracking all the jokes and enjoying life to it’s fullest! I’m going to miss you and your amazing energy. 😘 All my thoughts to your family 🙏 pic.twitter.com/0VyswjMQuB — Emily Sarsfield (@EmSkiCross) July 26, 2018

Ellie was still up and coming in the world of snowboarding. But she was known to other British athletes who paid tribute to the teen. “Such sad tragic news to wake up to. Thoughts and prayers go to Ellie Soutter’s family,” British gold medalist skeleton racer Amy Williams wrote on Twitter. Britain’s top ski cross racer Emily Sarsfield also shared her devastation. “So sad to hear the news of the passing of @elliesoutter You really were an amazing girl! Such a fun teammate, made me smile everyday, cracking all the jokes and enjoying life to it’s fullest! I’m going to miss you and your amazing energy. All my thoughts to your family,” she wrote on Twitter alongside pics with Ellie.