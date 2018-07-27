Another one! DJ Khaled has delivered the ultimate summer banger with the help of Justin Bieber, Chance the Rapper, and Quavo.

The gangs all here! The same crew that commanded summer 2017 with “I’m the One” have once again joined forces to deliver another anthem. “No Brainer,” featuring DJ Khaled, Justin Bieber, Chance the Rapper, and Quavo, is the song of the summer we’ve all been waiting for. The song will be the lead track from Khaled’s forthcoming album, Father of Asahd, and will undoubtedly be topping the charts the same way “I’m The One” did last summer!

The music video for the track opens with DJ Khaled surrounded by beautiful women on a video set, before being joined by the Biebs moments later. “You stick out of the crowd, baby, it’s a no-brainer, it ain’t that hard to choose, him or me, be for real, baby, it’s a no-brainer,” Bieber soulfully sings as he dances around set. Then, Quavo, one third of hip-hop trio Migos, takes over with his own verse about a particular “classy” lady. Chance The Rapper also steps in to lend a helping hand on the feel-good anthem. The fouresome are really living the high life in the video, with plenty of cigars and models in sight. “This is going to be one of the biggest anthems in the world,” Khaled said to Zane Lowe before the song’s release. We have to admit, he might be right!

Khaled first confirmed the collab in a hilarious teaser via his Instagram. “FAN LUV #NOBRAINER 🚫🧠 THIS FRIDAY ANOTHER ONE,” the caption read. In the video DJ Khaled is filming from what looks to be video a set, as Justin Bieber pops into the frame. “There’s another one happening right now, and it’s happening with Dj Khaled, You better believe it! You get your bottom dollar, you hear that?” Justin said excitedly. Well, we definitely believe it now. “No Brainer” came just in time to kick off the weekend, and we’ll be listening on repeat.

In classic Khaled fashion, the DJ closes the song with his new favorite catchphrase: “FATHER OF ASAHD,” he belts out. We were so happy to see that little Asahd made a cameo in the music video!