Demi Moore Shades Ex Bruce Willis At Roast: He ‘Never Got Over’ That I ‘Rocked The Bald Look Better’

Demi Moore made quite the entrance at ex-husband Bruce Willis’ Comedy Central Roast. Her disses were epic, including the one about his bald head! She joked Bruce’s ‘jealousy’ over her bald look led to their split!

Demi Mooreb, 55, surprised everyone at Bruce Willis’ Comedy Central Roast, which will air July 29 at 10 p.m. on Comedy Central. She took the stage to throw some major shade at her ex-husband and the father of her 3 children — Rumer, 29, Scout, 27, and Tallulah, 24. “People wonder why our marriage came to an end, and in all honesty I think it was because some jealousy started to creep in. I think Bruce never really got over the fact that I rocked the bald look better than he did,” Demi said at the Roast, according to our sister site Variety. “After our divorce, he said he considered the end of our marriage his biggest failure, but Bruce, don’t be so hard on yourself, you’ve had much bigger failures. I mean Planet Hollywood, Hudson Hawk, Striking Distance, campaigning for Michael Dukakis, turning down Clooney’s role in Ocean’s Eleven to focus on playing the harmonica?” YAS! Slay, Demi! Bruce’s bald head has pretty recognizable around Hollywood for decades now. However, Demi shaved her head for Ridley Scott’s 1997 film G.I. Jane and looked absolutely stunning. Her shade was a total throwback diss!

Demi and Bruce’s 3 daughters were in the audience laughing up their mom’s jokes about their dad. “Our daughters are incredibly well-adjusted considering two of them are half Bruce Willis,” Demi said. Their kids literally LOLed at that one. “Let me just say. He is a great father. Seriously.”

Demi and Bruce, 63, married in 1987 and divorced in 2000. The former couple remained friends as they co-parented together. Bruce even attended Demi’s wedding to her now ex-husband Ashton Kutcher, 40, in 2005.

Besides Demi, the other Roasters include Dennis Rodman, 57, Martha Stewart, 76, Nikki Glaser, 34, Lil Rel Howery, 38, Dom Irrera, 69, Edward Norton, 48, Kevin Pollak, 60, Jeff Ross, 52, Cybill Shepherd, 68, and Roast Master Joseph Gordon-Levitt, 37. Bruce’s Comedy Central Roast taped July 14 in Los Angeles.