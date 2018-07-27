Demi Lovato’s Plans For Rehab & Why It Won’t Be A Facility Anywhere Near LA

After her terrifying overdose, we’re EXCLUSIVELY hearing Demi Lovato’s family wants her to undergo rehab the moment she’s out of the hospital – and that means putting LA in her rear view.

Demi Lovato’s overdose on July 24 nearly ended the 25-year-old singer’s life, and it’s a wake-up call that her family is refusing to ignore. Once she’s discharged from the hospital, Demi’s family wants her to pack up her bags and head to rehab far away from La La Land. “Demi’s family is insisting on a full detox treatment at a center away from any and all temptations in L.A.,” a source close to Demi EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife.com. “Family members are also working on re-uniting her with [Life coach] Mike Bayer, even though they have had a major falling out as of late. He was so great for her that they want to mend those fences and get her back to a place were she is healing with his assistance.” For more about Demi, listen to the Hollywood Life podcast here.

Mike helped Demi when she underwent rehab seven years ago. Though, if Demi and her former sober coach can’t work it out, she’s still going to get the help she needs and it won’t be in California. “Word is that she will be attending to her rehab needs closer to her family in Texas,” the source tells HollywoodLife.com, “and all that info is being sorted out now before she actually physically leaves the hospital. Hopefully things will be leading that way within the next week.”

Does this mean Demi’s leaving Los Angeles for good? That’s up in the air right now, as the source tells HollywoodLife.com that her family is focusing on her getting back to a better place, health-wise. “Everything that is being done for her now is for the present. No one is thinking about where she will live or be in the future or even thinking about her singing career. It’s all about helping her now and getting away from LA is the constant thing that is on everyone’s minds. They want her to stay away from the wrong people and temptations that LA brings.”

People close to Demi reportedly staged an intervention weeks before her overdose, but she refused to get help at the time. Now, she really doesn’t have a choice if she wants to get healthy again. Supposedly, she broke it off with Mike Bayer weeks before her relapse and the two unfollowed each other on social media. Despite this rift, he isn’t “holding any grudges against her,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com. Mike knows that Demi’s in a “dangerous place” and right now, all he wants to do is to help.