Demi Lovato Seen In Video As Friends Slur & Scream At West Hollywood Birthday Bash Night Before OD

Demi Lovato’s pals were whooping it up partying the night before her alleged overdose. But in new video the singer is seen being quiet and closed off while her friends got wild.

Demi Lovato spent the night before her alleged overdose at West Hollywood’s Saddle Ranch Chophouse while celebrating backup dancer pal Dani Vitale‘s 28th birthday. Her friends posted wild videos from the night during the bash, but nearly all of them deleted the vids after the 25-year-old singer’s dramatic hospitalization on July 24. In one video, friend Janelle Hanson shared the crew getting loud and rowdy as Dani was presented with a cake, yet Demi appeared quiet and reserved. The party allegedly moved from the restaurant to the singer’s Hollywood Hills home after closing time, and by 11:20am the next morning Demi was found unconscious. Paramedics had to administer the opioid overdose reversal drug Narcan to revive her before rushing her to Cedars Sinai Medical Center.

Dancers Jackie Lloyd and Scott Myrick are also seen in the video obtained by the Daily Mail. A friend is heard slurring about getting the video just after Dani blew out the candles. Demi is briefly seen standing up away from the group with a listless look on her face, totally not in the celebratory mood as the rest of her crew.

The site spoke to several patrons of the restaurant who were witnesses to the party and said that while they didn’t see Demi drinking, the rest of her crew were. “There was a lot of shouting and it sounded like they were having a good time at first, but a few people seemed to have a few too many shots,” one person told the Mail. Another witness said there was “loud cheering any time food or drinks were brought to the group.” Their first witness didn’t even realize the singing sensation was present, as “She was far more low-key than the others, at last from what we saw.”

The eyewitnesses said that the group stayed until closing, and apparently that’s when the party moved to Demi’s house in the Hollywood Hills. It’s unclear what went down in the hours that followed, but a woman called 911 around 11:20am on July 24 to report that Demi was unconscious. The singer’s touring guitarist Mike Manning had harsh words for the party crew seen in the video. “Anybody who was with Demi last night and actually calls themselves a friend should be incredibly disgusted with themselves. SICK!!!” he wrote on his Instagram stories on July 24 following Demi’s dramatic hospitalization. Demi revealed in her June single “Sober” that she had relapsed after six years of sobriety and he worried that her new crew was helping enable her bad habits.