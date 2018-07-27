Demi Lovato Fans Sing ‘Sober’ In Atlantic City After Gig Was Canceled Due To Alleged OD

What a heartfelt tribute! Demi Lovato’s fans gathered on July 26 in Atlantic City, NJ where she has been set to perform before her alleged overdose. They sang her song ‘Sober’ and we’ve got the video.

So moving! A group of Demi Lovato‘s fans gathered in Atlantic City, NJ at the beachside venue where she had to cancel a July 26 concert following an alleged overdose in her Hollywood Hills home. They proved the show must go on as they sang her latest song “Sober” which details how she relapsed after six years of sobriety. The lyrics “Mama, I’m so sorry I’m not sober anymore / And daddy please forgive me for the drinks spilled on the floor / And I’m sorry for the fans I lost who watched me fall again / I wanna be a role model, but I’m only human,” proved so heartbreaking in wake of the singer’s hospitalization on July 24.

The choir of Lovatics gathered plenty of attention from passers-by, with one person heard yelling “We love you Demi.” The video of the group’s sing-along gathered over 15K likes on Twitter after it was shared by a fan site. Demi released the song “Sober” on June 21, which detailed her relapse. Demi reportedly fell off the wagon several months ago, and a night of hard partying led to an alleged overdose on the morning of July 24.

Ironically, during Demi’s last concert before her hospitalization, she actually forgot the words to “Sober.” The 25-year-old was performing at the California Mid-State Fair in Paso Robles on July 21 when in the middle of the somber song she stopped and seemed to have an emotional moment. Instead moments later she burst out laughing and told the audience “f**k I forgot the words.”

Lovatics gathered together to sing Demi Lovato’s emotional single “Sober” in Atlantic City where she was originally scheduled to perform today 💗 pic.twitter.com/9M9ZIJ1nhs — Demi Lovato News (@demetriaaalove) July 27, 2018

Demi’s concert touring guitarist Mike Manning lashed out at the friends who enabled Demi’s alleged drug an alcohol use that led to her reported overdose. “Anybody who was with Demi last night and actually calls themselves a friend should be incredibly disgusted with themselves. SICK!!!” he wrote on his Instagram stories on July 24 following Demi’s dramatic hospitalization. “Every scum lying piece of ‘wannabe’ piece of sh*t, you will be exposed cuz everyone knows who you are. These fake Dallas ‘I think I’m somebodies’…get out of here. I almost lost my sister today!!! I will expose everyone,” he promised.