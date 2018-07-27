Chrissy Teigen Breastfeeds Baby Miles Naked As Trolls Continue To Slam Her Selfies

Gotta love her! Haters can hate all they want, but Chrissy will still share her breastfeeding pics on social media — and why shouldn’t see? She’s a nursing mom and proud of it!

Can’t Chrissy Teigen, 32, breastfeed her baby in peace? She and husband John Legend, 39, are taking a family vacay in Bali with their adorable little munchkins — Luna, 2, and Miles, 2 months — and her Instagram posts have been causing quite the stir online. Especially a recent shot on her story of her breastfeeding Miles naked! The momma of two is propped up on pillows and reading a book in the shade, her legs out to tan and her baby on her chest to breastfeed. Everything is covered, thanks to a towel and a well-placed hand, but we know her followers will have something to say. They always do!

After a hilarious July 7 post that showed Chrissy breastfeeding Miles and Luna’s doll (at her daughter’s request), comments ranged from super supportive to negative AF. “Posting it on social media is just a call for attention,” one user wrote. “It’s one thing to do your duty as a mother in public it’s another to bank on it.” But she’s not the only celebrity mom to post a breastfeeding pic, and she definitely shouldn’t be ashamed — whether she’s outside or online. Breastfeeding is a beautiful thing, so if it bothers you, just keep scrolling!

It seems like Chrissy can’t do anything online without causing controversy. In fact, when she posted a video of a giant bug on her arm while in Bali, encouraging her daughter to kiss it, she went viral. Turns out the bug was a tarantula hawk wasp, which is just as bad as it sounds. Whoops!

But that’s what’s so great about this celeb mom. She keeps it real with her fans, sharing both the ups and the downs of motherhood. Whether she’s posting a cute pic in the bath with her baby or showing off a face mask, vagina steamer and heat pad combo after giving birth, she lets us follow along every step of the way. Incredible!